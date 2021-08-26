UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $419.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

