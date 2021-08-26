Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser Sells 3,188 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

