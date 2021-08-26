Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser Sells 3,188 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.
UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.