Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

