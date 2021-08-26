Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 143.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 85,862 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

