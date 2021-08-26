Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,831. Value Exchange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc engages in the business of credit card processing and merchant-acquiring services. It offers internet protocol processing services in Asia to bank card-accepting merchants. The firm offers software and hardware solutions. The company was founded by Benny Lee on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

