Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by 109.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.