Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 156,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 262,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

