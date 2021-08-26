Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

VV opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $210.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

