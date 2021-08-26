Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $411.25. 106,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $413.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

