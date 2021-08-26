Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.42.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

