Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,923,057.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 23,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

