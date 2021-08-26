Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

