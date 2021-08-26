Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $267,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.42 and a one year high of $166.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

