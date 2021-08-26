Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $192.66 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

