Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,383 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

