Vertcoin Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $36.83 million and $370,148.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.64 or 0.06639272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.94 or 0.01305752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00360993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00127580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.26 or 0.00623719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00334453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00310183 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,505,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

