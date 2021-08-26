Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -166.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,995 shares of company stock worth $2,138,404. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex by 1,697.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vertex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

