Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

