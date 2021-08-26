Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

