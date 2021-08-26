ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,906,344. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.