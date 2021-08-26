Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Up 1%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 21,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 85,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

About Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

