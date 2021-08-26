Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.39 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of MGE Energy worth $70,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

