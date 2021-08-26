Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $76,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 333,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

IPGP opened at $172.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.96. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $152.11 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,574. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.