Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 237,857 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $71,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

