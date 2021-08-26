Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,888,247 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $89,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 622,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.