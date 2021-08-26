Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,920 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.01% of Brinker International worth $85,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brinker International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

