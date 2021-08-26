Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,845 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $82,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

