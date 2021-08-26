Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VEI opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 1,568.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 513,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

