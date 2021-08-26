Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of VEI opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
