Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

VIOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

