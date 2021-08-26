Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
VIOT stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
