Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

VIOT stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

