Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.