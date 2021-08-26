Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.