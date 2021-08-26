VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.80. 1,760,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,746. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.25. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

