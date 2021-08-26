Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -133.40, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

