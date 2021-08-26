Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Purchases $47,000.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Paul R. Hansen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

