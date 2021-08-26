Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €148.18 ($174.33).

ETR:WCH opened at €148.80 ($175.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a fifty-two week high of €146.35 ($172.18). The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €129.66.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

