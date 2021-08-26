WANdisco (LON:WAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $310.00

Shares of WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 61128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.