Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Watts Water Technologies worth $73,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $166.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

