Wedbush Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

PTON stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

