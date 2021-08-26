Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cricut (CRCT)

Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

8/13/2021 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/13/2021 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

7/13/2021 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

7/12/2021 – Cricut was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

CRCT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 15,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,929,192 shares of company stock worth $117,143,459 and sold 40,000 shares worth $1,082,700.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

