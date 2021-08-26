Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manulife Financial (MFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2021 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry in a year. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$19.12 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.

7/12/2021 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

