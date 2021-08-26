Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 413,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 466,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

