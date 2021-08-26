Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of AB stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

