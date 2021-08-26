Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

