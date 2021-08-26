Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xerox by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 131,014 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 254,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.