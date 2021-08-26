Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WSM traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.68. 5,400,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

