Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

NYSE:WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

