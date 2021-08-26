WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:EMCB opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

