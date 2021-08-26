WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 4,075.0% in August

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 4,075.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 25,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 240.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

