WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

